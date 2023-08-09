Apple Pay in Vietnam goes live

The Apple Pay service is now accessible in Vietnam.

Apple has been building out its footprint for Apple Pay for years, and today it’s now available in more than 80 countries globally. Recently, it’s believed that Apple will be rolling out the platform in Chile and Vietnam and now has come to fruition.

Signs that Apple Pay is arriving in Vietnam was first mentioned by X user @aaronp613 who said that the official backend has been updated for regional support. A local bank named TPBank has created a website to announce the payment platform’s launch, saying that customers can now add cards to their Wallet app to use Apple Pay. A launch in Chile is expected to happen anytime soon.

Customers with an Apple Pay account can add their cards to the Wallet app, and put their Apple Watch or iPhone near a card reader to buy a product or service. Online purchases are also supported.