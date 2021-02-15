Apple Pay is now supported on BitPay

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin payment provider BitPay has announced that Apple Pay is now accepted on its platform, with support for Samsung Pay and Google Pay added by the end of Q1.

US customers can now add their BitPay prepaid Mastercard to the Wallet app and use it to turn Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into dollars.

The prepaid Mastercard by BitPay allows customers to convert cryptocurrency into fiat money and load it to the card. There, they will be able to use it on shops and stores that accept Mastercard debit, even outside the US. The online card may be used to withdraw cash in ATMs and for purchases.

iOS users must update their BitPay app to the latest version (12.1.0) in order to be able to add the prepaid Mastercard to the Wallet app. The Wallet app should be updated to the latest version as well.

BitPay is a secure Bitcoin Wallet app that’s free to download on the App Store.