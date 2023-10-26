Apple Pay Later in US launches

Apple’s Pay Later option has launched officially in the US and is available on the Wallet app.

The Cupertino-based company updated its support documents to reflect the change, saying Apple Pay Later is ‘currently only available to customers invited to access a prerelease version.’ It’s worth noting that Pay Later started as an ‘early access’ program in March, with users getting in through an ‘invite-only’ notification.

The Pay Later program is similar to ‘buy now, pay later’ options where the user can get an Apple product purchase and have it divided into equal payments over six weeks. In addition, there will be no extra fees or interest charges. The feature is unlocked on eligible purchases amounting between $75 to $1,000 on an iPad or iPhone on apps and websites that support Apple Pay.

Apple raised the minimum purchase required from $50 to $75. Every new purchase will have the customer undergo a new application.