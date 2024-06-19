Apple Pay

Apple Pay Later will be shutting down

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

The buy now pay later feature Apple Pay Later will be shutting down soon.

Advertisements

Apple Pay Later recently launched in October of 2023, but it seems that it did not meet Apple’s expectations and will be discontinued. Users who have existing balances in the platform will still have to pay it off through the Wallet app. In a statement, Apple said that the feature will be ended, and noted that customers can still get to the installment loans via debit and credit cards in line with Apple Pay changes in the fall season.

Apple Pay

The Cupertino-based company did not say the exact reason for the service shutting down, but the plan to discontinue partnership with financial institution Goldman Sachs could be one of the elements. Goldman Sachs currently handles Apple Pay Later, Apple Savings, and Apple Card. The ability to see installment financing options from user’s banks will be replacing the service.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Next Apple Watch to have larger display
1 Min Read
TestFlight iOS App
TestFlight iOS app gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Emergency SOS
Emergency SOS to have live support on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple
Japan approves third-party app store law
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay to have web browser integration on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods Markdowns and Beats Solo 4 at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
July 12 marks the start of Apple Vision Pro demos
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
U.S. Apple Maps users can now explore new hikes and walking routes
1 Min Read
iOS Game
New iOS game mode enhances iPhone performance and responsiveness
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack at $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?