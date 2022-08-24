Apple Pay launches National Park donation program

In line with the US National Parks Service celebration Apple has opened a donation program within Apple Pay.

Apple marks the 106th anniversary of US National Parks with related content and donation proceeds to the organization. It’s a repeat of what happened the year before, with the Cupertino-based company doing the same thing.

Starting now until August 28, every purchase made at a US Apple Store, the Apple Store app or online at Apple.com will have Apple contribute $10 to the National Park Foundation. The figure will continue to accumulate until the donation reaches $1 million.

National Park-related content is available to consume on several Apple platforms. Apple Watch users may partake in a limited edition Activity Challenge, where they can receive a badge by completing a wheelchair workout, run, walk or hike. On Apple Podcasts, an episode collection of ‘Parks’ is available, and for Apple Maps Parks will feature Indigenous heritage and history.

