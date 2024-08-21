Apple Pay launches US National Park Foundation drive

Apple recently announced support for the National Park Foundation in the US by donations made on Apple Pay.

A $10 donation will be sent to the US National Park Foundation for all purchases made using Apple Pay. The promotion applies to those made at an Apple Store, the Apple Store app, and Apple.com. The maximum amount is set at $1 million. Every August, Apple has celebrated US national parks with content on Apple Podcasts, Maps, and others. This year, Apple Watch users can get a national parks award with a 20-minute workout through the Fitness app, or using an app that integrates into the Health app. The promotion is valid until August 25.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that he’s struck by the ‘incredibly rich history and extraordinary beauty’ on every national park visit. Apple routinely supports the organization with an annual charitable initiative, much like the recent one.