Apple Pay

Apple Pay launches US National Park Foundation drive

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

Apple recently announced support for the National Park Foundation in the US by donations made on Apple Pay.

Advertisements

A $10 donation will be sent to the US National Park Foundation for all purchases made using Apple Pay. The promotion applies to those made at an Apple Store, the Apple Store app, and Apple.com. The maximum amount is set at $1 million. Every August, Apple has celebrated US national parks with content on Apple Podcasts, Maps, and others. This year, Apple Watch users can get a national parks award with a 20-minute workout through the Fitness app, or using an app that integrates into the Health app. The promotion is valid until August 25.

Apple Pay

Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that he’s struck by the ‘incredibly rich history and extraordinary beauty’ on every national park visit. Apple routinely supports the organization with an annual charitable initiative, much like the recent one.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 on track for 2024 debut
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
Beats launches special edition Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro models
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card promo gives away $300 bonus for Sign-Ups
1 Min Read
Geekbench
AI-Powered iOS and macOS benchmarking tool launch on Geekbench
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads launches new analytics features and more
1 Min Read
iPhone
California to support iPhone driver’s license soon
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra outpaces SE model in sales
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Android phones
Remote vulnerability discovered in Android phones
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games store debuts in EU
1 Min Read
Lost your password?