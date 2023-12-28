Apple Pay now supported at Lowe’s

Retail chain Lowe’s is now accepting payments made using Apple Pay.

Lowe’s home improvement centers in the US are now supporting Apple Pay. The service began in the Lowe’s app for a while, but the company has been known to hold out on Apple Pay across its retail locations. In late December Lowe’s employees leaked that they had received the memo regarding the contactless payment rollout, which will start on December 20. Several customers have confirmed the support for the service at different locations in Texas.

Lowe’s customers have requested Apple Pay support for a while now, and the addition has mostly received a positive response. It’s safe to say that Lowe’s stores in the US can accept purchases with Apple Pay.

The company has around 2,000 locations in the US, which makes it the second biggest home improvement chain, with number one going to Home Depot.