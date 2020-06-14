Apple Pay offers 20% off at Fanatics for Father’s Day

Earlier today Apple announced the Apple Pay promotion. This promotion is for celebrating Father’s Day. According to Apple, the customers can now get a discount when they order from Fanatics with Apple Pay.

Apple has always offered discounts celebrating Mother’s Day or Father’s day. This time, the deal in celebration of Father’s day starts today and will continue till June 19. To avail the offer the customers have to use the promo code “APPLEPAY” when they perform a checkout.

When they perform the checkout the customers will get a 20% discount on select items on Fanatics.com and also on the Fanatics app. Apple says, “Choose Dad’s favorite sports apparel and fan gear” and then apply the promo code to get the discount.

According to Apple, 20% is only valid on qualifying purchases which the customers made June 9 till June 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Apple says that this deal is only available in the USA and the District of Columbia.

According to Apple this deal which it is offering ahead of Father’s day will help the customers make their Father’ Day better which is later this month. The customers can now purchase various products for their Fathers before the day with the discount.