Apple Pay offers summer discounts from Oakley, Puma, HBX and more

Earlier Apple sent out an Apple Pay Promo email which has details of discounts from various merchants. Now the Apple Pay customers can enjoy discounts on buying products from Puma, Burger King, HBX, Cole Haan, 1stdibs, Oakley, Sunglass Hut, and Stadium Goods.

According to the Apple’s website, the Promo says:

“Shop from home and get exclusive offers in apps and on the web through July 1. It’s simple and secure.”

Here are the details of the discounts from each merchant using Apple Pay.

Cole Haan offers 20% off also with free shipping when using code “APPLEPAY.”

Get a $1 Whopper through the burger king App using Apply Pay.

Get a 15% discount from HBX on streetwear using code “APPLEPAY”

Oakley offers $25 on the next purchase when you spend $100+ using Apply Pay on sunglasses

Use the code APPLEPAY on Puma to get 20% discount on apparel, shoes and more products

Use code APPLEPAY and get 15% off select styles from Sunglass Hut

1stdibs offers $100 off on luxury products when you spend $500+ using code APPLEPAY

Stadium Goods also has free shipping and offers 10% off on street stylus

Apple will only offer this discount from various merchants until July 1.