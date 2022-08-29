Apple Pay Partners with Discover for 5% cash back

Discover is hosting a promotion that allows for 5 percent cash back on digital wallets, including Apple Pay.

Announced Wednesday, the deal gives users 5% cash back on Amazon purchases. Furthermore, the 5% cash back extends to when users purchase items using digital wallets such as Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Discover’s holiday promo will be good until the spend cap of $1,500 is reached, which means the max cash back amount is only $75. Aside from this, a $10 statement credit will be given to customers that have spent $100 minimum via their digital wallets from October through December.

Combining the 5% cash back on digital wallet purchases and Amazon purchases will not result in a higher cash back, as the Amazon deal is only available for gift cards and standard checkout options. Discover users can activate the deal on the official website’s Cashback Bonus section after logging in.