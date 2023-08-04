Apple Pay ‘Pay the Apple Way’ ad campaign launches

A new campaign, titled ‘Pay the Apple Way’ has launched in the UK and US.

Apple’s newest ad highlights Apple Pay as a convenient way to handle daily transactions. The campaign encourages people to use their Apple devices and subsequently, Apple Pay to pay for what they need instead of exposing card numbers or handling large wallets. To drive the point home, the ad claims that Apple Pay is more private and secure and compares the security to the same protection level as the data in their Apple devices.

Apple will have an out-of-home experience displayed at malls and prominent streets in Dallas and Atlanta in the US, and Manchester, Birmingham, and London in the UK. New video advertisements will also air in the two countries to improve reach and visibility.

The Cupertino-based company has also commissioned several content creators to make TikTok spots in the same theme, which could result in greater exposure on the platform.