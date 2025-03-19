Apple Pay

Apple Pay service arrives in Puerto Rico

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

Apple Pay is now available to users in Puerto Rico.

Advertisements

Puerto Rico is the latest country to receive and have Apple Pay enabled. Mac, iPhone, and iPad users can now use the service to make online and retail purchases without the need for a mainland debit or credit card. When Apple Pay launched in the US it did not cover Puerto Rico banks. While they could still use it via US debit and credit cards, there hasn’t been native support until now. Banco Popular is currently the only bank in the country to have Apple Pay support, which means card owners could add their cards for contactless payment via the Wallet app.

Apple Pay

In line with the Puerto Rico launch, Apple is now offering Tap to Provision in Mongolia, Macao, and Hong Kong. Tap to Provision allows the addition of debit and credit cards to the Wallet app simply by tapping it on the back of an iPhone.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iOS 18.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 18.3.1 No Longer Possible
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger Firmware
Apple updates MagSafe Charger firmware
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $51 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad-MacBook
Apple’s foldable iPad-MacBook device might run macOS
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone lineup might have Apple’s In-House Wi-Fi Chip
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple updates Safari technology preview
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Get the AirPods 4 for Only $15!
1 Min Read
AirPods
India set to begin AirPods production in April
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad and iPhone
Apple to mass-produce the Foldable iPad and iPhone in 2026
1 Min Read
Someday, by Spike Jonze
Apple promotes new ‘Someday, by Spike Jonze’ AirPods 4 Video
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Online leak reveals upcoming iPhone 17 titles
1 Min Read
Lost your password?