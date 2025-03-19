Apple Pay service arrives in Puerto Rico

Apple Pay is now available to users in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is the latest country to receive and have Apple Pay enabled. Mac, iPhone, and iPad users can now use the service to make online and retail purchases without the need for a mainland debit or credit card. When Apple Pay launched in the US it did not cover Puerto Rico banks. While they could still use it via US debit and credit cards, there hasn’t been native support until now. Banco Popular is currently the only bank in the country to have Apple Pay support, which means card owners could add their cards for contactless payment via the Wallet app.

In line with the Puerto Rico launch, Apple is now offering Tap to Provision in Mongolia, Macao, and Hong Kong. Tap to Provision allows the addition of debit and credit cards to the Wallet app simply by tapping it on the back of an iPhone.