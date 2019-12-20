Apple Pay support in Australia expands to Westpac Bank

Australia’s second largest bank, Westpac has announced that it will support Apple Pay in 2020, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Currently, Apple Pay is available through Bank of Melbourne, BankSA and St. George- customers of the said banks should be able to use their Visa credit or debit card to link their Apple Pay for online purchases and contactless payments where available.

Customers of Westpac Bank should have Apple Pay support beginning June of 2020, with rollouts to the main brand and regional brands in separate dates.

Westpac is the last of the four biggest Australian banks to utilize Apple Pay. The financial institution tried to open up the iPhone’s NFC feature to accommodate digital wallets offered by the bank itself, but Apple declined saying it would stunt innovation.

Since the launch of Apple Pay, ANZ immediately supported the platform. Commonwealth Bank began supporting it in January 2019 while NAB integrated in May 2019.