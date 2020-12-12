Apple Pay to arrive in Mexico by 2021

The Apple Pay site in Mexico has been updated recently and says ‘Disponible en el 2021’, which means it won’t be available until next year.

Rumors that the digital wallet platform appearing in Mexico began in March when iPhone users claimed to have been able to integrate their Banregio cards when they switched the region to US, suggesting that it’s being worked on.

Then in October Apple added a page for Apple Pay in its Mexico website, which fuels speculation that the service will be launching shortly. The page only had ‘Coming Soon’ as text and it’s not clear whether it has been delayed or not.

Information regarding which banks will support Apple Pay is not yet disclosed. However, the page made mention of ‘debit and credit cards of important payment networks’, and there are logos of Mastercard, Visa and American Express.

Mexico will be the 2nd Latin American country to get Apple Pay after Brazil if it launches.