Apple Pay to arrive on Bay Area Transit Fare Payment Clipper card

Apple Pay will soon be supported on Clipper cards, which will allow San Francisco residents to ride Muni, BART and other transit services without needing a card reader, vending machine, Touch or Face ID.

Apple Pay Clipper card integration has been announced on Apple’s website. Clipper users can now use the electronic payment platform to ride transit agencies WestCAT, VINE, Muni, FAST, Caltrain and BART. To do so, it’s just a matter of tapping the Apple Watch or iPhone to a compatible terminal. However, the system won’t be recognized on services that use handheld card readers.

Activation can be done via Wallet when the feature rolls out. There’s no specific timeframe for when it will be available, but those interested can enter their email and get notified when it goes live.

Apple Pay has already been introduced in major transit authorities, including Octopus Card in Hong Kong, Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington DC, the LA Metro and the NY MTA.