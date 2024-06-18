Apple Pay

Apple Pay to have web browser integration on iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

This week Apple has given us a glimpse of a new system that allows iPhone users who upgrade to iOS 18 to access Apple Pay for any web browser like Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and many more on a desktop.

The system will be supported by websites that will apply the most recent Apple Pay version. A code will appear when checking out via Apple Pay on a desktop browser that is not Safari. This code can be scanned using an iPhone’s camera app, provided that it runs the iOS 18 or any later update, permitting the user to complete the transaction on the phone. 

Apple Pay

Apple has laid out more details about this in the 2024 WWDC Coding Session. Apple Pay was exclusive only to the Safari on the Macbook, and now Apple has expanded this feature to other browsers and devices.

The iOS 18 is expected to be rolled out  in September.

