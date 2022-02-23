Apple Pay transit extends to regions in France in 2023

Online publication iGeneration has reported that French authorities and Apple have come to a mutual agreement in introducing Apple’s payment system in the region.

The expected integration of Apple Pay in transit services is set to 2023. A test phase is expected to launch 2022, with the Apple Watch and iPhone replacing traditional cards issued by the IDFM. The precise date of integration and launch is yet to be announced.

iGeneration says that full integration of Apple Wallet and Apple Pay is set to arrive by the year 2024 across all transit platforms. Gate validation will be done via NFC, and the Express Transit feature will also be supported.

The contract between Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités is for 5 years and will include public transportation cards such as Navigo. Once this happens French citizens, tourists and visitors should be able to move around French cities such as Paris without any problems and conveniently using their Apple Pay.