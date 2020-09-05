Apple Pay’s Express Transit heads to Los Angeles Metro

Transit card options on Apple Pay has gotten another addition with TAP Greater Los Angeles. iPhone and Apple Watch users can now add TAP to their Wallet app and go on contactless payment on buses and railways.

Express Transit now makes it easier for those with an iPhone or Apple Watch to get into their ride without needing to unlock their devices or open an app. Furthermore, passcodes and authenticating with Touch ID or Face ID is no longer required. With TAP added to Wallet, you can just hover your device to the corresponding terminal and get acknowledged.

In line with this Apple has published a support document on how to add the transit card to the Wallet app. Existing TAP cards can be transferred to Apple Wallet or topped up on your device.

Recently, Express Transit with Apple Pay had gone live on Washington DC and SmarTrip card. It’s now available in New York, Japan, China, Hong Kong, London and Portland.