Apple releases new Apple Pay summer promo

Apple Pay users received an email today detailing a new Apple Pay promotion for the summer.

Apple says users can get discounts on exclusive online offers and discounts when they use their Apple Pay on athletic apparel, eyewear, Spin scooter rentals and products from Reef and Roxy.

Reef shoppers can get 20 percent off on apparel, shoes and sandals when they use the code ‘APPLEPAY’ on checkout.

RVCA and Roxy customers can get 30 percent off on single item purchases, while Tommy Hilfiger is giving away their products at 30 percent off when you reach a minimum of $100.

Ray-Ban is offering 30 percent off on Custom lab orders, a service that lets customers choose from a variety of engravings, temples, lenses and frames.

Fanatics is giving $15 off on $100 minimum purchases. When renting a scooter via Spin, Apple Pay users get $5 off on rides when they use ‘APPLEPAY’ on checkout.

The promo runs from now until July 1.