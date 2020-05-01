Apple resolves the Apple Pay outage which prevented many users from paying Apple Card bills

An Apple Pay outage that occurred on Saturday is preventing many Apple Card users to pay their bills using the card.

According to Apple, the ongoing outage prevented the users of Apple Card to pay their bills or perform other transactions. The users were not able to access several features of the Wallet App on iOS devices.

Apple updated this issue on its System Status page. The company’s payment platform was facing some critical issues with Apple Card. According to the system update page, the issue started at 1:45 p.m. BST which is 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

According to the report by 9to5mac, the users faced several other issues besides not paying Apple Card bills. They also faced an issue of locking and unlocking their physical card. Several users also faced issues when requesting a new card or replacing an existing one. A few users also faced issues when requesting a new card number.

Apple did not give any more details on the issue. Apple only said, a few users are affected and nothing else. The problem was only with the Apple Card and not Apple Pay.

Apple resolved the issue within a few hours. The users can now use the Apple Card without any issue.