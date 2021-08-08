Apple rolls out new back to school Apple Pay promo

Apple has sent an email to Apple Pay customers regarding its new back to school promos, particularly discounts from J. Crew, Quicksilver, Billabong, Lands’ End and Bed Bath & Beyond.

J. Crew customers can get $25 off on purchases of at least $150 with the code APPLEPAY on checkout. Quicksilver and Billabong are giving away their products at 30% off on single item purchases and with the code APPLEPAY.

Lands’ End has the biggest discount, offering 45% off regular priced styles and when using the code APPLEPAY on checkout. Lastly, Bed Bath and Beyond is giving out 15% My Funds rewards when shopping through the official app.

The back to school promo runs from now until August 30 and works when customers choose to pay with Apple Pay and adds the respective promo code on checkout.

Apple regularly promotes its payment service through discounts and deals with 3rd party merchants. Previously, the company handed out a promo with HotelTonight, ParkWhiz and Sonic.