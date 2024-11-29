Apple rolls out ‘Support (RED) With Apple Pay’ donation campaign

Apple recently said that a $5 donation will be sent to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria for Apple Pay purchases on Apple.com.

Advertisements

The donation campaign with The Global Fund starts on November 29 and ends on December 8, with a $3 million cap for the purchases. The Global Fund is an organization that seeks to combat malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS in developing countries. Apple mentioned that the donation will continue, and said that it will ‘help fund critical health programs’ to save lives. Apple usually runs the campaign on December 1, which is World AIDS Day.

Apple has partnered with The Global Fund for around 18 years via the (RED) brand. Bono, the U2 singer co-founded the organization. Proceeds for the sale of Apple products in (PRODUCT) RED are sent to The Global Fund, and the overall donation has been set at $250 million so far.