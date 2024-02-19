Apple Pay

Chase customers hit an Apple Pay snag

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

Several Chase customers have reported problems with their Apple Pay accounts.

Apple Pay and Chase customers last week found out that their Apple Pay transactions are being declined while using the platform. Going deeper, it was discovered that it wasn’t the account or the card but rather the link used by Apple Pay. On social media, posts described the experience but it was believed to be only tied to Chase accounts, although the cards themselves were fine.

Apple Pay

On Apple’s System Status page, Apple Pay and Wallet are undergoing maintenance due to an ‘unexpected upgrade’, and ‘some users’ might be affected. The page also mentioned that users in Maryland ‘may have issues’ during the maintenance process. Calling Chase results in the same scenario- users are told that the Apple Pay platform is under maintenance due to an unexpected upgrade. It’s not clear whether the outage is known and if Apple is fixing the issue.

TAGGED: ,
