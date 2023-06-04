If you’re in the United States, chances are you have a nearby Walmart store known for competitive prices and an extensive product range. However, when it’s time to check out with your full shopping cart, you may wonder if Walmart accepts Apple Pay.

So, does Walmart take Apple Pay?

Unfortunately, Walmart currently does not support Apple Pay as a payment option, whether you opt for self-checkout or interact with a cashier.

But fret not! iPhone users seeking alternative payment methods at Walmart have a solution: Walmart Pay. Walmart Pay is Walmart’s exclusive mobile payment solution.

By simply scanning the QR code displayed at any checkout lane, you can conveniently complete your transaction without cash or a physical card. All your receipts will be securely stored in your Walmart account for easy access.

Payment methods accepted by Walmart Pay

Here’s a list of accepted options (please note that some methods can only be used at checkout, not added to your Walmart Wallet):

EBT Credit Cards Debit Cards Gift Cards Capital One Walmart Credit Cards PayPal* Affirm*

iPhone Apple Pay at Walmart

To utilize Walmart Pay on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Walmart app and navigate to the Services tab in the navigation bar. Tap on Walmart Pay.

3. Scan the QR code at checkout, and you’re good to proceed with your purchase.

Walmart Plus members can save even more time with the Scan & Go feature. Scan & Go allows you to effortlessly scan item barcodes as you add them to your cart. When you’re ready to pay, simply scan the checkout QR code, skipping the need to scan each item individually.

You can even bag your items as you go, streamlining your entire shopping experience. Just select your desired items, scan their barcodes with your phone, scan the checkout QR code, and you’re all set!

Walmart ApplePay in future

While Walmart currently has no plans to accept Apple Pay in the near future, Walmart Pay remains the preferred mobile payment method. This decision is based on factors such as avoiding Apple Pay’s processing fees and utilizing customer purchase data for personalized ads and recommendations.

Although Walmart does not accept Apple Pay, there are numerous other stores in 2023 that support it. Apple Pay offers various benefits, including seamless cashless and cardless transactions, secure online payments, wide acceptance at millions of locations, easy online checkouts, one-click payments, and effortless fund transfers.

Conclusion

Apple Pay is not currently accepted at Walmart. However, Walmart Pay provides a convenient and reliable payment solution designed specifically for iPhone users.

We value your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts on Walmart’s acceptance of Apple Pay or any other Apple-related inquiries. Feel free to leave your comments below, as we strive to provide helpful answers.