eBay desktop version now supports Apple Pay

eBay desktop users can now pay for items they wish to buy using their Apple Pay account.

Safari has brought the eBay desktop version up to speed in terms of Apple Pay support. Previously, the payment platform may be used in eBay’s mobile app but now eBay shoppers can have more options on how to pay for their goods.

eBay purchases on the Apple Pay platform will be subject to the 2 percent cashback in its rewards program.

Apple Pay services continue to expand to different markets and industries. Apple recently added Apple Pay and Apple Wallet web pages so users could understand what it is and how they can use the contactless payment method.

Apple is reportedly in partnership with Goldman Sachs on the possibility of having advanced installment plans without an Apple Card. Dubbed ‘Apple Pay Later’, it might be similar to financing plans by AfterPay, Shop and Klarna