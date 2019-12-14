Express Transit Mode coming to China, DC Metro in 2020

Apple Pay’s Express Transit Mode will be coming to Washington Metro next year, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority in Washington.

Washington commuters should be able to top up their SmarTrip cards in the Wallet app, then hold their Apple Watch or iPhone to the receiving terminal in order to pay for the fare and ride on a Metrobus or Metrorail station, all without needing to unlock or enter their iPhone password.

Metro is mobile ready, GM/CEO Wiedefeld announces. SmarTrip is coming to iPhone & Apple Watch next year. More announcements soon! #wmata #Apple #iPhone pic.twitter.com/xHmOW2yFXp — Metro (@wmata) December 12, 2019

Apple is moving to integrate its contactless payment system quickly. Just a few weeks ago, Apple Pay rolled out in New York, Portland, Japan, Shanghai and Beijing. By 2020, it’s expected that Apple Pay Express Transit Mode will be supported in Lingnan and Shenzhen Tong pass fare cards as well, which marks a significant expansion in the province of Guangdong.

Users can get to their Apple Pay by going into the Wallet app.