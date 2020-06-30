ExxonMobil offers 3% Daily Cash to customers with Apple Card using Apply Pay

Earlier today ExxonMobil announced that it will now offer 3% cash to the customers who use Apple Card and pay with Apple Pay on the Exxon and Mobil gas stations. ExxonMobil also said that they are the first chain of gas stations to give such an offer.

Besides getting the fuel, the 3% daily cash is available for the customers on car washes, and also for convenience store purchases at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations all over the USA.

It is a great relief for the customers. ExxonMobil offers great services all across the USA. The fuel quality is good and also the services they offer at the stations such as car washes. Now that people can get 3% cash, it will be also better for Apple Pay customers. It is a huge discount, especially when buying fuel and making purchases from convenience stores. Some items are extremely expensive, and getting 3% of cash is like a huge discount back.

The Exxon and Mobil customers can now use the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app which is available for the iPhone to pay using Apple Card with Apple Pay. No need to insert the card or touch the pin pad, this way ExxonMobil also ensures contactless services.

There are also a few other brands that offer 3% cash when customers use Apple Card to make payment with Apple Pay. These brands include Uber Eats, T-Mobile, Nike, Duane Reade, Walgreens, and Uber.