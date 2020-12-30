Grubhub added to Apple Pay December promo

Apple has announced that users who will be using Apple Pay to check out on Grubhub can get a 20% discount on minimum $10 purchase.

In the email, Apple outlined the steps to get the 20% off with Grubhub. Users can choose Apple Pay at checkout and enter the code ‘APPLEPAY’ to get the corresponding discount. The code works whether you’re ordering food on the web or through the app.

The maximum discount per transaction is $10 and the code may only be used one time. Also, alcohol is not included in the promo.

The Grubhub Apple Pay promotion is available from now until January 1, 2021. The list of qualifying merchants and corresponding discounts can be found at Apple’s official Apple Pay website. Discount is applied before fees, tips and taxes.

The last Apple Pay promo was holiday themed and covered discounts from Sunglass Hut, Madewell, Foot Locker, Puma and more.