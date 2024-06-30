Apple Pay

Hungarian Apple Pay users affected by unexpected charges

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay is having a problem in Hungary with news reports stating that Apple Owners are randomly charged without paying for anything and other false or multiple transactions.

The issue is affecting the majority of banks in Hungary, with some users being charged with rapid-fire transactions of small amounts of money and one consumer almost reaching up to USD 1,500 from these transactions.

Banks are being jammed with requests for assistance and it seems the problem is on Apple’s side, wherein the transactions were being made to several banks and their cards with a statement from Raffeisen’s Bank Website saying that Apple is working on the issue.


The charges seem to be from subscriptions that were previously dropped, with some of these transactions matching previous payments made. Some consumers were able to call the bank to have their cards blocked to prevent more unwanted transactions.

