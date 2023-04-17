Kroger store locations open Apple Pay payment option

Kroger store locations in Ohio and Kentucky have begun accepting Apple Pay as a contactless payment option according to Twitter and Reddit users.

After years of being stubborn about Apple Pay, it seems that Kroger has finally given in and is now allowing customers to pay using Apple Pay on their Apple Watch or iPhone. At this point, Kroger has not announced an official statement and it’s unclear how many locations in the state are accepting Apple’s service.

Kroger is a notable holdout company, having snubbed Apple Pay since it launched in 2014. Other notable firms include Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Walmart. Kroger started rolling out the service in other grocery chains, such as King Soopers, QFC, and Ralphs in Wyoming and Colorado, Oregon and Washington, and California, respectively.

Apple said in a press release in 2022 that Apple Pay service is now offered in more than 90% of retailers in the US.