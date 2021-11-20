Latest Apple Pay promo covers Snapfish purchases

Apple has introduced a new promo for Apple Pay to provide users discounts on Snapfish purchases.

The email explains how Apple Pay users could get 76% discount on all cards purchased within the platform. The promo works on purchases on snapfish.com and the Snapfish app and appears when you use the code ‘APPLEPAY’ on checkout.

The offer also includes lowest-price shipping and ends November 22. The promo does not apply to purchases using upgraded shipping, and only works on mail-order purchases and not in-store pickup.

Apple Pay users can use the code and purchase cards unlimited times and on multiple items. The Cupertino-based company also outlined how easy the online checkout process is and how it’s secure and has touch-to-pay capabilities.

Apple routinely partners up with merchants and brands to offer discounts to Apple Pay customers. In September, Instacart orders were given a $30 discount for existing and new customers.