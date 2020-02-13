Latest Apple Pay Promo gives $15 off on 1-800-Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Apple’s latest Apple Pay promotion is for the upcoming Valentine’s Day, with flowers getting up to $15 discount when you pay using your Apple Pay account. The notification was sent via email to iOS and Apple Pay users.

Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Order on 1800Flowers.com or the 1-800-Flowers app to enjoy up to $15 on discount. The minimum purchase should be $29.99 or higher, and you must use the code ‘PAYFASTER‘ on checkout to see the price change.

The 1800Flowers promotion is valid starting today until February 14, 2020. The only way to get the discount is to use Apple Pay and order the flowers through the company’s app or official website. Make sure to update your Wallet app and your payment information to avoid any errors.

Previous Apple Pay offers to include a free movie rental when you order on Postmates, a 10 percent discount on StubHub and 50 percent off on arcade game tokens at Dave & Buster’s.