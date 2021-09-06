Latest Apple Pay promo offers $30 Instacart discount

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promo, giving Instacart users a significant discount when they use it to pay for goods.

Apple Pay users received the latest promo via email, telling them to sign up for an Instacart account and receive a $30 discount on their first order. The requirement is that the total purchase has to be at least $50, and they use the code ‘APPLEPAY30’ on checkout on the official Instacart website or app.

Existing Instacart users can still get a discount to the tune of $5 when they use Apple Pay. All they need to do is make a purchase of at least $35 and use the code ‘APPLEPAY5’ on checkout thru the Instacart app or official website.

The latest promo is limited to users in the United States and will run until September 8. Discounts will be applied to the total price and excludes handling fees, service fees, taxes and others. It’s worthy to note that alcohol products are excluded from the promo.