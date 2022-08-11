Malaysian bank commits Apple Pay early reveal blunder

A bank in Malaysia made a faux pas by revealing support for Apple Pay too early on its website.

Ambank updated its website over the weekend and published several pages to show that Apple Pay will be arriving on its platform. However, it was done too early and thus was taken down and hidden from view on Monday.

The page has a promotion for customers who would sign up for the Apple service. Those who would register would receive either RM20 or 50, but it was unclear as to the specific amount since it was already removed. The page had a banner that said ‘Pay Faster with Apple Pay’ and announced that the payment platform has finally arrived in the country.

Ambank is the forerunner of Apple Pay support and teased a launch in July. The appearance on the Malaysian bank’s website could mean that Apple Pay may be launching very soon, although there’s no exact date on when it will happen.