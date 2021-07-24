Mir payment cards in Russia get Apple Pay

The Apple Pay service is slowly rolling out to the whole of Russia, with the latest being Mir card support.

Five years after Apple Pay was introduced in Russia, Mir card holders will now be able to use the service for contactless payments. Mir is available in eleven countries and within the Russian Federation.

General Director of Mir, Vladimev Komlev mentioned that the Apple Pay connection should give Mir cardholders a fast, secure and convenient method of payment. Komlev further stated that users will have access to Mir payment benefits, including current offers, cashback on Mir partner merchants and discounts for subway travel, among others.

Primsotsbank, Tinkoff Bank, Center-invest Bank, Post Bank, PSB, Rosselkhozbank, VTB and Sberbank were among the first to offer Mir cards to their customers.

Mir cardholders should now be able to add their cards to their Apple Pay account and initiate contactless payments using their iPhone or Apple Watch.