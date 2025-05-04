Apple Pay

Mother’s day deal appears on Apple Pay

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

Apple Pay users can take advantage of a new Mother’s Day promotion on May 11.

Advertisements

Starting today until May 9, Apple Pay users can use the 1-800-Flowers app or 1-800-Flowers.com and get a $20 discount on flowers and other merchandise. The requirement to get the discount is a minimum purchase of $49.99 made through official channels. In the US, users can put in the code ‘APPLEPAY’ at checkout and use Apple Pay as the mode of payment for it to work.

Apple Pay

Apple emailed customers about the special Apple Pay Mother’s Day deal, saying that you could ‘brighten Mom’s day with beautiful flowers’. Remember to use the code ‘APPLEPAY’ to see the discount at checkout. Apple Pay can be accessed through the Wallet app on the iPhone. The mobile payment service debuted in October of 2014 and allows users to make payments using their Apple Watch, iPad, Vision Pro, and Mac.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
