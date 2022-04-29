Mother’s Day promotions appear on Apple Pay

Apple has unveiled a slew of Apple Pay promos for the upcoming Mother’s Day on May 8.

With a Mother’s Day heading, Apple encourages Apple Pay users to send gifts to get exclusive online discounts and offers on customized items, candles and flowers.

Apple Pay users can make purchases on Zazzle, Apotheke or 1-800 Flowers to enjoy the perks. With Zazzle, users get 25% off on decor, personalized gifts and others using the code APPLEPAY2002; Apotheke customers can enjoy 20% off on body care and fragrances with the code APPLEPAY on checkout, and you can get $15 off on a minimum $39.99 spend on 1-800 Flowers with the code APPLEPAY.

Checking out and paying via Apple Pay is required for the discount to show and apply. The Mother’s Day promotion is valid from now until May 8 at 11:59pm EST. The code may not stack with other promotions.