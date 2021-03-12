New Apple Pay deal highlights meal plans and groceries

Apple has recently disclosed a new Apple Pay promotion, one that lets users save money on meal plan deliveries and groceries.

The Apple Pay deal involves shopping at Daily Harvest, HelloFresh and Instacart. Savings and exclusive offers are available from now until March 17.

Daily Harvest is offering $30 off on the first box when you enter ‘APPLEPAY’ on checkout. The shop has soups, bowls and frozen smoothies, among others.

HelloFresh is offering a 50 percent discount on the first box, and 25 percent on the next 3 boxes when you enter ‘APPLEPAY’ on checkout. The company is a meal delivery service that caters to users’ instructions and sells pre-measured ingredients.

Instacart is offering express membership for 2 months and $5 discount on first orders and new users when using Apple Pay. Benefits of the Instacart membership include reduced service fees, no delivery fees on minimum $35 orders and more.