New Apple Pay Mother’s Day promo launched

Apple has launched its Apple Pay promo that’s themed with the upcoming Mother’s Day.

The Cupertino-based company has begun sending emails to Apple Pay users regarding details for the Mother’s Day promo. Customers can get deals on home furnishing products, clothes and flowers, among others.

Zazzle, a custom printing company is offering 30% off on qualifying orders when customers put in the code APPLEPAYZAZZ on checkout.

Jewelry, kitchenware and home furnishing store Uncommon Goods is offering $15 discounts on minimum orders of $39.99 when customers put in the code APPLEPAY on checkout.

J. Crew and 1-800-Flowers are offering $25 off on minimum orders of $150, and $15 off on minimum orders of $39.99 respectively when customers put in the code APPLEPAY on checkout.

Apple has also mentioned that Apple Maps users can now find sweet shops in their area using Guides from Red Tricycle, a dessert-finding service in the Bay Area, San Diego, Portland, New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.