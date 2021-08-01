New Apple Pay promo features HotelTonight, ParkWhiz and Sonic

Apple recently outed its new Apple Pay promo highlighting discounts and freebies on establishments such as HotelTonight, ParkWhiz and Sonic.

The new email invites Apple Pay users to ‘hit the road and save’ with a round of interesting deals. MySonic account holders can get a free cheeseburger on their next order through the app or online, while ParkWhiz, a parking service is giving away 10% off on up to three reservations with the promo code ‘APPLEPAY10’.

HotelTonight is offering a 10% discount for hotel reservations made thru the app and using the promo code ‘APPLEPAYHT’.

Apple has also added ads for integrating Apple Pay on Taco Bell, ChargePoint and Exxon Mobil apps.

The promotion starts today and will be running until August 4, as per the email. Historically, Apple has partnered with numerous merchants for its Apple Pay promotions over the years in an effort to increase adoption and engagement.