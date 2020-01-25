New Apple Pay promo gives 10% discount on StubHub purchases

Sports fans can get a 10 percent discount on StubHub purchases when they use Apple Pay. To get the discount, you will need to download the StubHub app and choose Apple Pay as the method of payment when buying game tickets.

Online ticketing company StubHub was founded in 2000 and offers a way for ticket buyers and sellers to get what they need, e.g., tickets for theater, concerts, sports, and live entertainment.

Apple Pay promo for StubHub

Use Apple Pay and enter the code APPLEPAY2020 on checkout to see the 10% off on your final purchase. This promotion allows up to $100 discount and ends January 29, 2020. It’s the second time we’ve seen StubHub participate in the Apple Pay promotion, alongside other companies such as Grubhub, Dave & Buster’s, Snapfish, Uber Eats and Back to School deals.

Apple Pay is a platform that allows you to make web, app or store purchases and send or receive money via Messages.