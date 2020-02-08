New Apple Pay promo offers ‘Dinner and Movie’ with Postmates

Apple Pay users can get a free movie rental for every order of $10 or above with Postmates.

Postmates is a food delivery service which allows people to order from affiliated restaurants and have it delivered straight to their doorstep. Starting today until February 9, interested individuals can watch a free movie worth $5.99 on Apple TV when they order a minimum of $10 on Postmates.

To do this, you will need to download and install the Postmates app, then select Apple Pay and enter the code ‘WATCHNOW‘ on checkout. You will receive an email for a code which gives you a $5.99 credit on a movie purchase. iPhone users will need to be on iOS 12.3 minimum in order to avail of the promo and an Apple ID to receive the $5.99 code.

Previous Apple Pay deals include StubHub, Dave & Buster’s and Grubhub, among others.