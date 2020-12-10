New Apple Pay promo offers holiday discounts on select shops

There’s a new Apple Pay promotion based on the holiday season today. Discounts are available for Apple Pay users and for the following merchants:
- Bed Bath and Beyond – 5 percent extra MyFunds rewards for future purchases.
- Baublebar – $15 off select items using APPLEPAY code.
- Sunglass Hut – 25% off select items using APPLEPAY code.
- Stadium Goods – Free ground shipping in app.
- Madewell – $25 off $150 or greater using APPLEPAY code.
- Cole Haan – 20% off using APPLEPAY code.
- Champs Sports – $15 off $99 or greater on select items using APPLEPAY code.
- 1-800-Flowers – $15 off $39.99 or greater using APPLEPAY code.
- Kids Foot Locker – 15% off $99 or greater using Apple Pay code.
- Foot Locker – 15% off $99 or greater using Apple Pay code.
- J. Crew – $25 off $150 or greater using APPLEPAY code.
- Cuyana – Free leather card case on minimum $200 purchase.
- Columbia – 15% off all items on website purchase.
- Warby Parker – Free 3 custom designed pins.
- Under Armour – 25% off on app purchases.
- Ray-Ban – 25% off custom style items using APPLEPAY code.
- Puma – 20% off using APPLEPAY code.
The Apple Pay holiday promo runs from now until December 21 and works on website and app purchases.