New Apple Pay promo offers holiday discounts on select shops

There’s a new Apple Pay promotion based on the holiday season today. Discounts are available for Apple Pay users and for the following merchants:

Bed Bath and Beyond – 5 percent extra MyFunds rewards for future purchases.

Baublebar – $15 off select items using APPLEPAY code.

Sunglass Hut – 25% off select items using APPLEPAY code.

Stadium Goods – Free ground shipping in app.

Madewell – $25 off $150 or greater using APPLEPAY code.

Cole Haan – 20% off using APPLEPAY code.

Champs Sports – $15 off $99 or greater on select items using APPLEPAY code.

1-800-Flowers – $15 off $39.99 or greater using APPLEPAY code.

Kids Foot Locker – 15% off $99 or greater using Apple Pay code.

Foot Locker – 15% off $99 or greater using Apple Pay code.

J. Crew – $25 off $150 or greater using APPLEPAY code.

Cuyana – Free leather card case on minimum $200 purchase.

Columbia – 15% off all items on website purchase.

Warby Parker – Free 3 custom designed pins.

Under Armour – 25% off on app purchases.

Ray-Ban – 25% off custom style items using APPLEPAY code.

Puma – 20% off using APPLEPAY code.

The Apple Pay holiday promo runs from now until December 21 and works on website and app purchases.