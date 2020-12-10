iLounge Logo

New Apple Pay promo offers holiday discounts on select shops

There’s a new Apple Pay promotion based on the holiday season today. Discounts are available for Apple Pay users and for the following merchants:

  • Bed Bath and Beyond – 5 percent extra MyFunds rewards for future purchases.
  • Baublebar – $15 off select items using APPLEPAY code.
  • Sunglass Hut – 25% off select items using APPLEPAY code.
  • Stadium Goods – Free ground shipping in app.
  • Madewell – $25 off $150 or greater using APPLEPAY code.
  • Cole Haan – 20% off using APPLEPAY code.
  • Champs Sports – $15 off $99 or greater on select items using APPLEPAY code.
  • 1-800-Flowers – $15 off $39.99 or greater using APPLEPAY code.
  • Kids Foot Locker – 15% off $99 or greater using Apple Pay code.
  • Foot Locker – 15% off $99 or greater using Apple Pay code.
  • J. Crew – $25 off $150 or greater using APPLEPAY code.
  • Cuyana – Free leather card case on minimum $200 purchase.
  • Columbia – 15% off all items on website purchase.
  • Warby Parker – Free 3 custom designed pins.
  • Under Armour – 25% off on app purchases.
  • Ray-Ban – 25% off custom style items using APPLEPAY code.
  • Puma – 20% off using APPLEPAY code.

The Apple Pay holiday promo runs from now until December 21 and works on website and app purchases.

