New Apple Pay promo rewards Dave & Buster’s customers

Apple has released a new promotion for its Apple Pay platform, rewarding Dave & Buster’s customers with a 50% discount when they load up a Power Card.

Dave & Buster’s is a traditional videogame arcade that has a food menu on the side. The current Apple Pay promo provides a half-off discount on refills and game card purchases starting today until January 30, 2020.

Aside from having Apple Pay set up, you must also download the Dave & Buster’s app and sign up for a Rewards account to get the promotion. First time users will automatically get the discount, while existing customers can avail of the promo when they reload their Dave & Buster’s card using Apple Pay.

In the email, the Cupertino-based company also touted Apple Arcade, which only costs $4.99 and has a free one month trial. Currently, the game subscription service has over a hundred titles exclusive to the platform.