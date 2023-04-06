Small businesses get Apple Pay option on PayPal

Payment via Apple Pay is now supported on the PayPal platform.

A new checkout option has recently been added to the platform- Apple Pay on Advanced Checkout. It’s part of the company’s plan to provide services for SMBs, or small business owners. Under the ‘complete payments solution’ umbrella, businesses can now use Apple Pay as a payment option for web owners. Currently, Pay Later, Venmo, PayPal, and normal card payments are accepted.

In the fine print, it says that Apple Pay on Advanced Checkout is only to be used for one-time transactions, but added that recurring payment ‘will be added soon.’ Under the payments solution, SMBs will get processing fees on PayPal payments, digital wallets, card payments, and alternative methods. The Apple Pay rollout is the latest in terms of supporting Apple services. In the future, PayPal will be adding the ability to get Venmo and PayPal cards to the Wallet app, as well as the Tap to Pay feature on iPhone.