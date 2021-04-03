South Africa gets Apple Pay support

Apple Pay has gone live in South Africa, with three banks gaining support for the digital payment platform.

The three banks to get Apple Pay support are Discovery Bank, Nedbank Group and Absa Group. TechCentral reports that all of them are under the Discovery Group.

Customers of Nedbank Group, Discovery Bank and Absa Group ca now add their respective cards into the Wallet app and use it to pay for goods and services beginning March 29, 2021.

Apple Pay has just gone live in South Africa 🚀 🌍



So far it looks like @Discovery_SA and @Nedbank cards are supported. — Alastair Hendricks (@ali_hen) March 30, 2021

Nedbank chief of emerging payments Chipo Mushwana says that they strive to continue providing clients with new and in-demand payment solutions.

FNB and other local banks in South Africa are working to get Apple Pay support as well. Contactless payments, in general have significantly risen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from Apple Pay the country also has gained access to Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay and Samsung Pay.

Apple has a full list of countries and regions that have Apple Pay on its official website.