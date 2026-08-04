The Philippines Now Has Apple Pay

Apple has now made Apple Pay available in the Philippines. Users of the Apple Watch and iPhone in the Philippines are now able to add credit and debit cards that are supported to their Wallet App for contactless transactions in-store.

When a qualified card has been added to the Wallet app, it can now be used in stores that have Apple Pay support, like 7-Eleven and Starbucks. The current banks included are Chinabank, GoTyme, and Metrobank. The cards are verified via phone call or with SMS.

The Philippines is the most recent country to be added to the long list of countries where Apple Pay is available, but the announcement has not been added to the site for Apple just yet. A full list of banks that are participating should be released by Apple soon.