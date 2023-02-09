US Apple Store employees test Apple Pay Later feature

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple workers in the US are testing the upcoming ‘Apple Pay Later’ option.

More than 80,000 employees in various retail branches are trying the beta version of Apple Pay Later, which was announced during the 2022 WWDC. The financing option is described as a ‘buy now, pay later’ solution for qualifying customers in the US. Once successfully enrolled, customers can split a purchase into four equal parts in six weeks through Apple Pay. Unlike credit cards, Apple Pay Later will have no fees or interest charges.

The option will be integrated into iOS Wallet app for the iPad and iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced that ‘Apple Pay Later’ will launch ‘soon’, although there wasn’t any specific date mentioned. Gurman believed that it will be introduced in the upcoming iOS 16.4. The feature may not be available to all US states come launch, as per Apple.com.