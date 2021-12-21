USPS now accepts Apple Pay online

The United States Postal Service has launched its support for Apple Pay, albeit only for online payments.

The organization has adopted the mobile payment system for transactions, with the official website now allowing users to pay for various services and within its apps.

Apple Pay users can now use it for transactions in USPS Tracking Plus, Click-N-Ship, Every Door Direct Mail, PO Box Online and The Postal Store. The requirement for being able to do so is a supported Apple device, such as a Mac, iPad or iPhone and the Safari web browser updated to the 10.0 version or later.

The update is a major step towards the company accepting Apple Pay. However, there’s a major hurdle in the form of massive system upgrades and terminals that would accept the Apple payment platform.

Currently, Apple Pay is only available to use at the official USPS website. It’s not yet supported in physical locations and post offices.