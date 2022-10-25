Walmart customers still waiting for Apple Pay integration

Despite being widely available in the US, big-box company Walmart still doesn’t have support for Apple Pay.

Apple Pay users have been asking Walmart to have Apple Pay support, but it seems that the retailer is set to launch its own payment service. Walmart Pay is a payment option that can be accessed via the Walmart app and is available to download on the App Store.

Walmart Pay uses QR codes instead of Apple’s NFC technology at checkout, with the stored credit card taking the purchase credit. A Walmart spokesperson recently said that its stores do not accept NFC, and instead offer other convenient solutions for touchless and easy smartphone payments. Furthermore, the representative says that upcoming technology such as the Scan & Go will allow Walmart+ and Sam’s Club customers to bypass traditional checkout altogether.

Apple Pay in the US launched in 2014 and is now accepted at 90-plus percent of retailers.